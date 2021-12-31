Discovery Center of Idaho offers virtual STEM courses

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Between COVID-19 safety concerns and winter weather conditions, taking your children to science exhibits may not be feasible.

If your little ones were hoping to interact with discovery exhibits and science, they can now do so from home. The Discovery Center Of Idaho is offering virtual school programs that allow kids to access exhibit inspired courses and create science projects from home or on the go.

Course options include pre-recorded classes in addition to live zooms.

“We really wanted to make sure that everyone across Idaho no matter where you are, had access to STEM education and especially access to the exhibitions and the exhibits and the learning that we offer here at the Discovery Center of Idaho,” said Emily Mahon, Education Director at the Discovery Center of Idaho.

These virtual STEM learning programs are geared towards second to sixth grade science lovers. Classes are three dollars per student and each class comes with materials for students to engage in hands on learning activities.

“We try to provide hands-on materials that really make it in an integrated experience so that they’re not just blindly looking at the screen, but they have the ability to apply it in a hands on experience,” said Mahon.

According to the Pew Research Center, employment in STEM occupations has grown 79% since 1990.

“Having those base skills having that ability to speak about science, technology, engineering and math at home and in the classroom, [and] making it a part of your every day life can really impact the quality of STEM jobs that we can provide in the future,” said Mahon.

Expanding access to STEM educational offerings allows students to explore interests early, which can make a difference to children interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.