Four-year college graduation rate not standards for all Idaho students, U of I grad talks untraditional college path

MOSCOW, Idaho — State data shows the standard four-year graduation rate isn't the norm for all Idaho college students, and the delay isn't exclusively caused by COVID-19.
University of Idaho senior Natalie Miller will walk across the stage in the Kibbie Dome to receive her bachelor's diploma in just a few weeks. Miller, a Melba High School graduate, attended Idaho colleges for six years — including two years at the U of I.
Miller said several situations contributed to extending her graduation timeline. Notably, the first-generation college student said she worked 25 to 30 hours a week to pay for school. After receiving her associate's at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Miller also transferred schools and switched majors twice before landing in International Studies.
Despite taking more than the typical four years to grade, Miller said she wouldn't change her experience.
"I think, ultimately, the college culture has changed," she said. "Honestly, I wish I had planned on going for six years and planned my semesters accordingly. Then I could have taken less (class) loads and really enjoyed all my classes rather than burning myself out every semester."
Miller is not alone in taking a little extra time to graduate.
According to 2021 data from the State Board of Education, 59% of students from the University of Idaho graduate within six years — 20% more than the number graduating on time.