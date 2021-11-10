Boise State University launches college credit program for rural Idaho high schools

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University’s new concurrent enrollment program 15 to Start allows students attending high schools in rural Idaho communities to complete 15 college units before their high school graduation.

The program launched Monday and aims increase rural Idaho’s accessibility to higher education.

High school sophomores with at least a 2.7 GPA are eligible to apply if they attend high school in the West Central Mountains, Mountain Home and the Western Treasure Valley areas.

Students in these regions looking to jumpstart their college degrees must apply by February 15 and plan to attend BSU after graduation.

For more information, visit BSU’s Concurrent Enrollment Program website.