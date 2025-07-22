Authorities release updates on Coeur d'Alene firefighter shooting investigation

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Officials held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide updates on the late June shooting near Coeur d'Alene that resulted in the deaths of two firefighters and left a third critically injured.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris led the conference, recapping events leading up to and following the tragic incident. Norris reported that Kootenai County Central Dispatch received a call about a fire on Canfield Mountain at 1:24 p.m. on June 29. He clarified that the individual who made the 911 call was not the same person who opened fire on the responders.

Multiple units arrived by 1:40 p.m. and encountered the shooting suspect, Wess Roley. Firefighters on the scene asked Roley to move his truck, an interaction Norris later described as tense, leaving Roley "frustrated and agitated." By 2:01 p.m., reports were emerging of an active shooter situation.

The suspect was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators discovered several drawings by Roley, including one depicting a person pulling a gun on themselves. Authorities also located a note that appeared to be a goodbye letter addressed to Roley’s father.

At the time of the incident, Roley was 20 years old and had spent the previous six months living in various locations throughout Kootenai County. Prior to the tragic event, he had expressed interest in becoming a firefighter but grew frustrated with the process. He also attempted to join the army three times before being disqualified.

Officials stated that the investigation has not revealed any links between Roley and hate or extremist groups.

"There are still many parts of this investigation that remain unknown," Norris said.