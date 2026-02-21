Coeur d'Alene firefighter injured in ambush shooting retires

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — David Tysdal, a Coeur d’Alene Fire Department engineer and Medal of Honor nominee, has officially retired after 24 years of service.

The CDAFD announced the news of Tysdal's retirement, saying the decision was "the right move for Dave and his family," due to continued medical treatment and recovery following the June 2025 ambush shooting at Canfield Mountain.

Tysdal suffered a gunshot wound to the back during the ambush, which collapsed his left lung, damaged his clavicle, shattered several ribs, and caused spinal swelling.

He was nominated for the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the attack.

CDAFD expressed their gratitude and admiration for Tysdal and his contributions to the City of Coeur d'Alene.

Tysdal was hired by CDAFD in 2002 when a new fire-based EMS system was built in Kootenai County. He was a founding member of the Idaho Disaster Dogs search team, working as a K-9 handler for two dogs, Bailey and Maya.

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department

Tysdal was an expert in his field, providing integral training for officials in the region, the department said.

"There is not an Engineer (Driver/Operator) of our fire apparatus in the last 15-20 years who didn’t have Dave as a mentor," CDAFD said. "He was an advocate for ensuring professional skills development and abilities within the rank of Engineer."

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department

In 2016, Tysdal was honored as Employee of the Year, celebrating his leadership and dedication.

"Dave is one of the best human beings you will ever meet, and we are lucky to have had him in our fire family," the department said. "Dave, we thank you for your service and dedication to the City of Coeur d’Alene and surrounding community."