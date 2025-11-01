Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies cleared in 2024 shooting of 43-year-old accused of sex crimes

43-year-old Lucas Alleman died at the scene following an armed confrontation with police after the Star Police Department found probable cause of multiple felony sex crime charges against Alleman.
Alexander Huddleston
First responders on the scene of an Officer-involved shooting on 10/15/24. Photo: Alexander Huddleston
BOISE, Idaho — The officers who shot and killed a man accused of sex crimes in October of 2024 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.

On October 15, 2024, police sought to arrest 43-year-old Lucas Alleman for alleged sex crimes. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Star Police Department had probable cause to arrest Alleman for "Lewd Conduct of a Minor, Rape of a Minor 16 or 17 Years Old, Forcible Penetration of a Foreign Object and Sexual Battery of a Minor."

While the victim and their family were with Star Police detectives on the day in question, police say Alleman called the victim and said he had a gun and planned to commit suicide. During the call, he told the victim he was near the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in northwest Boise. Hours earlier, Alleman reportedly threatened one of the victim's family members.

After arriving on the scene, the Ada County Sheriff's Office launched a drone to observe Alleman from a safe distance. The drone operator later found him sitting under a tree near a football field. Alleman then walked across the field towards his motorcycle. The drone operator then told deputies that Alleman was heading in their direction.

Previous Coverage | Coroner identifies man killed by Sheriff's Office deputies

When officers approached Alleman, they commanded him to show his hands. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says, "Alleman reached behind his back with his right hand and raised a handgun. Detective Cory Feldman and Deputy Daniel Stradling then discharged their service weapons."

The police news release states that officers attempted to provide aid to Alleman while waiting for paramedics, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Critical Incident Task Force investigated the incident. Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs reviewed the case file and determined that the involved deputies should not face any criminal charges.

“The facts in this case reveal that Ada County Sheriff’s Deputies were legally attempting to arrest Alleman for sexual offenses against a minor child,” said Loebs. "At the time he was shot, Alleman had suddenly drawn his handgun, and had pointed it at Deputies on his way to pointing it at himself.”

