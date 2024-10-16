Officer-involved shooting at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in Boise

UPDATE: (10/15/2024, 9:25 P.M.)

Police say Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to locate a suspect in a felony sex crime case. According to police the subject made suicidal statements and an investigation indicated that the subject was armed with a handgun. Deputies located the suspect at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in Boise.

Police say when deputies approached the suspect, he did not comply with commands and produced a handgun. Two deputies fired their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Police say deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was later pronounced deceased at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) for the investigation of this incident. Because the investigation is ongoing, no additional information will be released about this incident at this time.

Original Story: Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Boise Tuesday evening.

A press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in Eagle.

The release goes on to say that the subject is deceased and there is no public safety threat. According to the Sheriff's Office, no deputies were injured, and the incident was unrelated to any event or activities at the fields.

The Critical Incident Task Force has been activated and the Boise Police Department is the lead investigating agency.