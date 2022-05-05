Deadline to request absentee ballot for Idaho Primary May 6

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2022 Primary Election in Idaho is May 6.

Idaho voters can request the ballot online until 5 p.m. Friday. Completed ballots can be turned in to Ada County Elections by mail, in-person or at an Ada County Elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 17.

"Whether you prefer to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, we encourage voters to use the tools available to plan ahead and be aware of deadlines and recent polling place changes,” Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple said in a statement.

#ELECTIONREMINDER If you want to vote by absentee ballot for the May 17 primary, the deadline to request one is this FRIDAY (tomorrow) May 6. You can request one at https://t.co/1aj78Tykkr. @IdahoNews6 — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) May 5, 2022

Early voting is available for people in both Ada and Canyon Counties as well. Election officials encourage people to double-check their polling location as many precincts have changed.