Deadline to request absentee ballot for Idaho Primary May 6

Posted at 10:52 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:52:23-04

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2022 Primary Election in Idaho is May 6.

Idaho voters can request the ballot online until 5 p.m. Friday. Completed ballots can be turned in to Ada County Elections by mail, in-person or at an Ada County Elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on May 17.

"Whether you prefer to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, we encourage voters to use the tools available to plan ahead and be aware of deadlines and recent polling place changes,” Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple said in a statement.

Early voting is available for people in both Ada and Canyon Counties as well. Election officials encourage people to double-check their polling location as many precincts have changed.

