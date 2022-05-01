Idaho primary early voting starts Monday

The Idaho primary election is less than three weeks away, and early voting starts on Monday.

In this article, we take a look at early voting details for Ada County and Canyon County.

The Republican party has a closed primary, meaning you must be a registered member of the party to get one of their ballots. The Democratic party has an open primary, meaning anyone can vote.

Make sure to bring proof of ID to vote. You will need a state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID with you to vote. If you forget your photo ID and are already a registered voter, you will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit.

Early Voting for Ada County

Early voting for Ada County is available at Boise City Hall, the Ada County Elections office and Meridian City Hall, weekdays from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The mobile voting unit will be moving to multiple locations throughout Ada County on weekdays, from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ada County Early Voting Locations

Location Address Boise City Hall 150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702 Ada County Elections 400 Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704 Meridian City Hall 33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

Ada County Mobile Voting Schedule



Date Location Address May 2 Bronco Stadium Plaza 1400 Bronco Ln, Boise, ID 83706 May 3 Kuna City Hall 751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634 May 4 Star Library 10706 W State St, Star, ID 83669 May 5 State of Idaho – Chinden Campus 11321 W Chinden Blvd, Boise ID 83714 May 6 Eagle City Hall 660 E Civic Ln Eagle ID 83616 May 9 Garden City Library 6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714 May 10 Star Library 10706 W State St, Star, ID 83669 May 11 Micron 8000 S Federal Way, Boise ID 83716 May 12 Kuna City Hall 751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634 May 13 Eagle City Hall 660 E Civic Ln Eagle ID 83616

Any voters residing within Ada County may vote at any of the early voting locations. Voters not registered may register and vote at any of these locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Your voting precinct may have changed since 2020. To view the Ada County 2022 precinct map, click here.

To learn more about the primary election and to preview your ballot, click here.

Early Voting for Canyon County

Early voting for Canyon County is available at Celebration Church and the Canyon County Elections Office, weekdays from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Canyon County Early Voting Locations

Location Address Celebration Church 2121 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651 Elections Office 1102 E. Chicago St, Caldwell, ID 83605

Any voters residing within Ada County may vote at any of the early voting locations. Voters not registered may register and vote at any of these locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Your voting precinct may have changed since 2020. To view the Canyon County 2022 precinct map, click here.

To learn more about the primary election and to preview your ballot, click here.

