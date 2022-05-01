Watch
Idaho primary early voting starts Monday

Times and locations for Ada County and Canyon County
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 20:07:35-04

The Idaho primary election is less than three weeks away, and early voting starts on Monday.

In this article, we take a look at early voting details for Ada County and Canyon County.

The Republican party has a closed primary, meaning you must be a registered member of the party to get one of their ballots. The Democratic party has an open primary, meaning anyone can vote.

Make sure to bring proof of ID to vote. You will need a state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID with you to vote. If you forget your photo ID and are already a registered voter, you will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit.

Early Voting for Ada County

Early voting for Ada County is available at Boise City Hall, the Ada County Elections office and Meridian City Hall, weekdays from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The mobile voting unit will be moving to multiple locations throughout Ada County on weekdays, from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ada County Early Voting Locations

LocationAddress
Boise City Hall150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Ada County Elections400 Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704
Meridian City Hall33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

Ada County Mobile Voting Schedule

DateLocationAddress
May 2Bronco Stadium Plaza1400 Bronco Ln, Boise, ID 83706
May 3Kuna City Hall751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634
May 4Star Library10706 W State St, Star, ID 83669
May 5State of Idaho – Chinden Campus11321 W Chinden Blvd, Boise ID 83714
May 6Eagle City Hall660 E Civic Ln Eagle ID 83616
May 9Garden City Library6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714
May 10Star Library10706 W State St, Star, ID 83669
May 11Micron8000 S Federal Way, Boise ID 83716
May 12Kuna City Hall751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634
May 13Eagle City Hall660 E Civic Ln Eagle ID 83616

Any voters residing within Ada County may vote at any of the early voting locations. Voters not registered may register and vote at any of these locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Your voting precinct may have changed since 2020. To view the Ada County 2022 precinct map, click here.

To learn more about the primary election and to preview your ballot, click here.

Early Voting for Canyon County

Early voting for Canyon County is available at Celebration Church and the Canyon County Elections Office, weekdays from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Canyon County Early Voting Locations

LocationAddress
Celebration Church2121 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651
Elections Office1102 E. Chicago St, Caldwell, ID 83605

Any voters residing within Ada County may vote at any of the early voting locations. Voters not registered may register and vote at any of these locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Your voting precinct may have changed since 2020. To view the Canyon County 2022 precinct map, click here.

To learn more about the primary election and to preview your ballot, click here.

