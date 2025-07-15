Crowd cheers as wounded Coeur d'Alene firefighter, David Tysdal leaves ICU

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, firefighter Dave Tysdal of the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department was cheered on by fellow first responders and hospital staff as he was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit at Kootenai Health Medical Center. He will now head to a rehab facility to continue his road to recovery.

RELATED: Who were the fallen firefighters? Officials speak on victims of ambush in north Idaho

Tysdal was shot in the back by Wess Roley, a transient gunman who started a wildfire on Mt. Canfield in Coeur d'Alene to bait authorities into an apparent ambush.

Batallion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood were killed in the incident.

Tysdal suffered a collapsed lung, shattered ribs, and spinal swelling. He spent 17 days in the ICU, during which time he underwent multiple surgeries. On Sunday, he was able to wiggle his toes on his left foot for the first time since the ordeal.

In a Facebook Post, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said Tysdal helped save the lives of other firefighters by warning them to avoid the area after being shot.

Idaho News 6 wishes Dave nothing but the best as he begins this next chapter in his rehabilitation.