Coeur d'Alene firefighter remains stable after June ambush shooting

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Engineer Dave Tysdal remains in stable condition at Kootenai Health Medical Center following the June ambush in Coeur d'Alene, fire department officials said Monday.

Tysdal suffered a single gunshot wound to his back that collapsed his left lung, damaged his clavicle, shattered several ribs, and caused spinal swelling.

Officials say Tysdal currently cannot move his legs, but they remain hopeful that movement will return once the swelling subsides.

Though stable, Tysdal faces a lengthy recovery. Donations to support him and his family can be made online or at any Interstate Bank branch. Donations are also accepted for the families of the two firefighters who died in the shooting.

