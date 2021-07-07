Cooling shelters continue to provide a safe space for Idaho's homeless population

BOISE, Idaho — The CDC states that extreme heat events or heat waves are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. Extreme heat can also significantly increase your risk of sickness and damage to vital organs.

Idaho News 6

An Excessive Heat Warning across south-central, southwest, and west-central Idaho until Wednesday evening is prompting concerns as temperatures near record levels on and off through the next seven days.

National Weather Service Boise

While this warning urges people to stay in air-conditioning and avoid long exposure to the sun, that's easier said than done for some of Idaho's vulnerable populations, the homeless.

Cooling shelters have begun popping up across Ada and Canyon Counties and one guest calls the cooling shelters "convenient" as he would normally spend about seven hours a day in the sun without it.

Jodi Peterson-Stigers with Interfaith Sanctuary encourages anyone living on the streets, in a car, RV, or without air-conditioning to visit a cooling shelter near them. The newest location can be found in Downtown Boise at the Linen Building (1402 W. Grove Street) and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.