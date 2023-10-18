Convicted killer Thomas Creech gets clemency hearing

Convicted murderer Thomas Creech will get a last minute chance for clemency.

The State Commission of Pardons and Parole announced Wednesday it will set a hearing for arguments on commutation.

The specific date has not been set, but the commission says it will delay the November 8 execution date -- at least temporarily. Following the hearing, the commission will give its recommendation to the Governor, who will have 30 days to decide what to do. If he doesn't make a decision, clemency will automatically be declined.

73-year-old Creech has been on death row for more than 40 years.

He was convicted of killing another inmate in 1981, and Creech is suspected of killing as many as 40 people since the 1970s.

The Idaho Governor's office released this statement in response: