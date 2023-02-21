Convicted Former Caldwell Lieutenant's attorney files notice of appeal

BOISE, Idaho — A notice of appeal has been filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from the judgment issued in February in the case of the convicted former Caldwell Police Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley.

On February 6, US District Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Hoadley to three months in prison for each of his three convictions, to be served concurrently, resulting in three months in custody followed by an additional 12 months of supervised release.

In September 2022, Hoadley was convicted by a federal jury for witness tampering by harassment, falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding.

The filing is not unexpected, and the appeal will now be reviewed by the Ninth Circuit Court.

Hoadley is expected to turn himself in to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to start his sentence by April 4. At the defense's request, Judge Skavdahl recommended Hoadley complete his sentence at a federal detention center in Sheridan, Oregon.

