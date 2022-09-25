Former Caldwell Police Officer found guilty of three felony charges

BOISE, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley was found guilty of 3 of the 4 felony charges against him. Hoadley was accused of hitting a handcuffed arrestee then lying about it on official reports. He is also accused of harassing a witness from going to the FBI, and wiping his department cell phone and laptop of all data before handing them into investigators.

The Jury's verdict is as follows:

Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law- NOT GUILTY

Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation- GUILTY

Tampering With a Witness by Harassment- GUILTY

Tampering With Documents- GUILTY

Hoadley will remain out on bond until his sentencing which is set for December 15.

He faces up to 60 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

