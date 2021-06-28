CodeRed: What to know about Ada County Dispatch notification system

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An app run by the Ada Counry first responders allows the agency to quickly notify the public of large emergencies in the area.

The CodeRed, run by Ada County dispatch, allows first responders to notify the public when there's a large-scale event or emergency in a nearby area. Not only does it inform the public as to what is happening, but it allows capabilities to keep those affected by the event to receive updates along the way.

Boise Fire Chief Mark Neimeyer said the app can be "super helpful."

"We only have so many resources we sent to a C in including law-enforcement quite honestly we don’t have the time to go door-knocking every single door so I have a total that we can just spread out the communications and have a big message. That’s a good thing for us," said Neimeyer.

The app was put to use June 25 when dispatch sent an alert to some Ada County residents after a chemical spill near Fairmont Pool alerting asking people to shelter in place.

CodeRed is iPhone and Android compatible, you can download the app from the respective app stores for free. Residents can sign up for email notifications here.