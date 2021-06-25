28 people injured, five taken to the hospital after hazmat situation at Fairmont Pool

BOISE, Idaho — People near Fairmont Pool are asked to shelter in place after a hazmat situation involving a chemical spill.

Boise Fire says 28 people went through decontamination on scene and five were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Injuries include possible respiratory concerns, according to Boise Fire.

Officials do not have any specific details on what chemicals were spilled at this time. Boise Fire says a commercial truck was doing some maintenance or filling some chemical tanks for the pool operation and Boise Fire is looking into that.

A Code Red Alert was issued to neighbors in a two-block perimeter around the area. A football field-sized closure will be in place for quite some time while the spill is being cleaned up.

The area around Fairmont Pool should be avoided as crews work to clear any hazards and clean up the area. Boise Police officers have blocked access to Northview Street from Milwaukee to Cole as cleanup happens.

If you were at or around the pool today, Boise Fire asks you to monitor your breathing and if you have problems, call 911 or your family physician.

