City of Boise reverses mask policy, requires face coverings indoors at city facilities

The City of Boise will reverse its mask policy and require face coverings to be worn indoors in city facilities as concerns over the Delta variant increase.

In light of low vaccination rates in Ada County and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are required at all City of Boise indoor facilities beginning tomorrow, July 28. This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/Vog1VeGy7r — City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) July 27, 2021

The city announced face masks will be required indoors in line with updated Centers for Disease Control guidance as well as increasing COVID-19 cases in the state and low vaccination rates. The change will go into effect beginning July 28 and applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from the city.

The CDC announced a reversal of earlier policies on July 27, recommending people who are vaccinated wear face masks indoors in areas of the country where coronavirus cases are surging.

“The health and safety of our employees and residents is always our top priority,” said Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn. “Wearing masks is a proven way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and until there is a higher vaccine rate and fewer positive COVID-19 cases in Ada County, this step is necessary to protect our team and our residents who rely on the services the city provides.”

The change will go into effect at city buildings including Boise City Hall, City Hall West, the Boise Public Library branch libraries, recreational facilities water renewal facilities and city office buildings, according to the release.

Starting tomorrow, masks will be required when visiting any Boise Public Library location. See below for more info and resources ⬇️ https://t.co/FkShYyJJ7r — Boise Public Library (@boisepublib) July 27, 2021

The City of Boise lifted the face mask requirement for outdoors in April, also in accordance with changed CDC policies. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in May face coverings were no longer required indoors as COVID-19 cases decreased.