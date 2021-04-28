City of Boise: Masks no longer required outdoors in Boise city limits

Face masks will no longer be required while outdoors in Boise.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Wednesday masks will no longer be mandatory while outside, in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control guidelines released.

“I'm thrilled that we will again see each other's smiling faces in our neighborhoods, as we walk to businesses, and in our outdoor areas,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. “I'm grateful to the health care professionals helping us make science based decisions, and proud of the progress Boiseans are making together. We're nearing the end of this, as more and more people get vaccinated."

The City of Boise will still monitor COVID-19 in the city and change or modify the health order as needed, according to a news release.