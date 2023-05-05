City of Boise confirms new police chief

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) officially has a new police chief.

Mayor Lauren McLean swore in Ron Winegar on May 2 promoting him from his interim police chief position. The search began after former police chief Ryan Lee resigned in October of 2022.

“It’s an organization I love and has been very good to me for more than half of my life,” said Winegar.

Winegar steps into the job after being asked to come out of retirement serving the Treasure Valley from 1993-2019. He says this is the best place he has ever worked and wouldn't want to be in any other city's police force.

“I have yet to find one that I would rather live or work in than this one right here in Boise,” said Winegar.

Winegar comes in during a time of controversy in the department with ongoing investigations regarding racism within the department.

“With the team that I have, with our command staff, and really with the officers on the street going out and solving problems every day and every night, I look forward to the challenges that will arise, but I also look forward to the problems we can solve together,” said Winegar.

