Winegar named permanent Boise Chief of Police

BOISE, Idaho — Ron Winegar has been selected to continue as the permanent Chief of Police by Mayor Lauren McLean, as announced in a press release from the city this morning.

Winegar has been serving as the interim Chief since October 2022, after coming out of retirement.

“I’ve enjoyed the many years I’ve had the opportunity to serve the people of Boise. I’m honored to have been chosen to serve as Police Chief and am proud to return to the Boise Police Department permanently,” said Winegar. “The BPD and its officers will continue to work diligently with our community to provide a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

Winegar's confirmation will be at the next city council meeting, Tuesday May 2. You can attend in person, or watch online.