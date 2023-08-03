Watch Now
News

Actions

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash reported in the North End

Boise Police
Toby Shaw / KIVI
Boise Police
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:04:53-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police have reported that they are responding to an incident regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian in the North End, at the intersection of 16th and Washington.

16th is closed from Franklin to State, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story, this story will be updated are more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light