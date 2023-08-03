Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash reported in the North End

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police have reported that they are responding to an incident regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian in the North End, at the intersection of 16th and Washington.
BPD is responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at 16th and Washington. 16th is closed from Franklin to State St. Nearby alley access is also limited. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 3, 2023
16th is closed from Franklin to State, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking story, this story will be updated are more information becomes available.