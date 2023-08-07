Pedestrian killed in collision with vehicle near Caldwell

Late Sunday morning, a Jeep Liberty driven by a 20-year-old male struck a pedestrian on Indiana Avenue where it meets Karcher Road in Canyon County.

The Idaho State Police has reported that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Karcher when the pedestrian, running southbound on Indiana, crossed into the lane of travel at the intersection.

Traffic was blocked from the intersection for approximately three hours as emergency crews responded to the scene.

ISP has confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the pedestrian died from their injuries, withholding the identity of the victim as they are under 18 years of age.

ISP reports the investigation is ongoing.

