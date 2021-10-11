Chobani donates 1300 pumpkins to the Idaho Foodbank

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani employees harvested 1,300 pumpkins from the on-site garden this weekend to donate to the Idaho Foodbank for distribution in the Magic Valley.

Earlier this year, employees planted their company garden with a focus on food insecurity. Hundreds of pounds of tomatoes, peppers, squash, melons and peas were donated to the food bank and other food pantries.

“Families facing food insecurity often don’t have the means to purchase non-essentials,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to all the Chobani products and garden produce we’ve donated this year, we really wanted to lift spirits with a seasonal gift of pumpkins for eating, decorating, or carving as Halloween approaches.”

The Idaho Foodbank will deliver the pumpkins to three Boys and Girls Clubs in the Magic Valley, the Mustard Seed food pantry and senior centers.

“Our partnership with Chobani is based on a shared commitment to Idaho children, families and individuals,” said Morgan Wilson, Chief Development Officer for The Idaho Foodbank. “We truly appreciate our year-round relationship with Chobani to provide nutritious food. This is another example of working together to further uplift neighbors in need.”

Chobani also donated more than one million cups and bottles of Chobani products to the Idaho Foodbank so far this year.