Chobani employees planting new crops in community garden for Earth Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Employees with Chobani are planting their company garden with a focus on food insecurity this year. The harvest from the Chobani Garden will be given to the Idaho Foodbank.

According to a news release, the Chobani Harvest Helpers project is a donation of fresh fruits in vegetables grown on the .25 acre garden on the Chobani property in Twin Falls. The Idaho Foodbank needs fresh food for families, children and seniors struggling with hunger.

“We are thrilled our Chobani Garden, and all the employee volunteers who plant, nurture and harvest its produce, is able to meet the needs of our friends in the Magic Valley, ensuring better food is available for more people,” said Alyson Oüten, Director of Community Relations at Chobani. “At Chobani, we’re on a mission to nourish people and our Chobani Garden, which we will begin planting today, is another way we make wellness accessible to all.”

The Chobani garden was first planted in 2019 and is volunteer project. The garden produces thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, including heirloom tomatoes, peas, carrots, watermelon, cantaloupe, herbs, onions and peppers. Last year, the garden produced 3,000 pumpkins.

“As a statewide nonprofit, wet are proud to, once again, collaborate with Chobani to provide increased access to nutritious food in the Magic Valley,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “The fresh fruits and vegetables Chobani will donate during harvest season are another unique way the food maker continues to support the community. We are so grateful for their long-term partnership.”

The garden also has cherry, apple, peach and plum trees in the orchard. There are also two beehives and lots of flowers to ensure a pollinated garden and fresh honey.