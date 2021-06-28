Central District Health issues excessive heat advisory

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) issuing a public health advisory for extreme heat. The temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees for the next ten days.

CDH says the public health advisory will be in place while temperatures exceed 100 degrees for consecutive days.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat stresses are not uncommon during extremely hot temperatures, according to CDH. Heat stroke is the most serious of heat-related illness. Infants and children, adults over 65, people with chronic conditions and those who work outdoors may be more prone to some form of heat stress.

Heat stroke happens when the body is not able to control its temperature. The body's temperatures rise rapidly and lose its ability to sweat and are unable to cool down. Body temperatures rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. CDH says heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not found.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat related illness that can develop after several days in the heat and inadequate replacement of fluids. If you notice any signs of heat exhaustion or stroke in yourself or those around you, find medical help immediately.

CDH says air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. If you don't have access to air conditioning, visit friends and family or visit public areas with air conditioning.

Power outages are possible during extreme heat and it is advised to have a backup plan like a neighbor or relative who can help or have an alternate power source.

CDH provided the following information about helpful steps during the extreme heat and other resources available to the public:



Other helpful steps during days with extreme heat: Drink plenty of water. Wear light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothes. Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside (SPF 15+ is best). Limit exposure to the sun – stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (the sun is most powerful between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.). Check up on relatives and neighbors. Keep a close eye on children and older adults for any signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Never leave young children, older adults, or pets unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Known Cooling Shelters/Areas Available in Boise Boise Rescue Mission Ministries – 24-hours , Monday through Sunday Boise Library, downtown location – 1 pm to 4 pm Cathedral of the Rockies Church, downtown campus – Noon to 4 pm, Monday through Friday Corpus Christi House – 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Saturday Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services – 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Sunday



