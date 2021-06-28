Watch
Cooling stations open in Boise for the homeless, volunteers needed

Idaho News 6
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:42:01-04

BOISE, Idaho — Cooling stations are opening up in Boise for people who need shelter from the heat and Interfaith Sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help.

Cathedral of the Rockies will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the Hayes Auditorium at the Boise downtown library will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will open and close down the shelter, handle check-in and other duties.

Cooling Shelter information

Temperatures will be at or above 100 degrees for several consecutive days this week. In the coming days, make sure to drink plenty of water and limit physical activity and exposure to the sun if you can.

If you would like to volunteer at one of the cooling stations, email morgans@interfaithsanctuary.org.

