Idaho Power preparing for increased energy demand, asking customers to reduce energy use during the evening

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power is asking customers to conserve energy during the evening hours ahead of excessive heat this weekend and next week. The company is preparing for increased demand for energy ahead of the weekend, and growth in the area is playing a role.

Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next few days. A news release says conserving energy during these hours of highest demand can help prevent reliability issues due to strain on the grid.

The potential impacts of the hot temperatures are increased this year because of drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections to move energy where it is needed, according to Idaho Power.

The company offered the following tips to stay cool while using less energy in the evening:

Idaho News 6

An excessive heat watch is in effect from the U.S. National Weather Service from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evenings in southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. Extreme heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS encourages people to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather as car interiors can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes.

For more energy-saving tips from Idaho Power, click here.