Caldwell Fire crews rescue woman from icy water after sliding off roadway

CALDWELL - Caldwell Fire and Rescue crews completed a water rescue from a submerged vehicle Saturday morning, after a driver slid off East Cleveland Blvd.
According to officials, it happened at approximately 8:28 a.m.
The vehicle left the roadway on East Cleveland Blvd near the intersection of E. Cleveland and Florida Ave, went down an embankment and entered a channel of Indian Creek that runs alongside East Cleveland Blvd.
The vehicle was ¾ submerged with one female occupant trapped inside. The water was at her shoulder level with her head out of the water.
"CFD crews wearing water rescue gear and floatation devices were able to remove the patient and move her up the embankment to a waiting Canyon County Paramedics transport vehicle," a press release stated. "She was transported to a medical facility with symptoms of hypothermia and unknown injuries."
The rescue took approximately 15 minutes to complete with 3 engine companies from CFD responding. CFD was assisted by the Caldwell Police Department who temporarily closed the roadway so crews could operate safely.
The accident was due to slick road conditions during this morning’s snow fall.