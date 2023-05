Starting in June, the Franklin Road (exit 29) westbound off-ramp I-84 in Caldwell will temporarily close.

Weather permitting, traffic will be re-routed to the 10th Avenue exit and back to US 20/26 via I-84.

The project to repair the ramp is expected to be complete by the end of July.

