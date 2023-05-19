Highway repaving starts Sunday, May 21, expect nighttime detours

BOISE, Idaho — In case anyone needs a reminder, it's Construction Season for Idaho highways and road systems.

Beginning Sunday, May 21, the Idaho Transportation Department will start replacing broken pavement on four Boise highways.

The project will begin with Broadway Avenue, involving overnight detours on the Federal Way ramps at Broadway between May 21-26.

Throughout the summer months, crews will be working in four locations.

Broadway Avenue (US-20) between I-84 and University Drive

Glenwood Street (SH-44) between Chinden Boulevard and State Street

Chinden Boulevard (US-20/26) between Cloverdale Road and Eagle Road

The River Street Exit from the I-184 Connector

Broadway is expected to be complete by the end of June, then crews will move down the list. Drivers can expect lanes closures and reduced speed limits at night.

“We are asking the community to bear with us during periods of nighttime noise and traffic delays,” said ITD Design/Construction Engineer Daris Bruce. “ITD is scheduling this work at night to keep all lanes open during the busy daytime hours.”

Expect some additional work at the intersection of Broadway and Boise to repair damage incurred by a water main failure in December.

Work locations and schedule updates will be posted to itdprojects.org/2023repaving. To request updates via text or email, text REPAVING to 1-866-483-8422.