More temporary road closures coming as part of ongoing US Highway 20/26 project

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they will be temporarily closing Star Road between SH-44 (State) and US-20/26 (Chinden) in June, weather permitting.

ITD says they expect the closure to last for one week as they perform intersection improvements and paving in early June. Detour signs will direct traffic to use SH-16 instead of Star Road. Star Road will still be available for local traffic and emergency services.

In mid-June, a second closure will be in place for southbound traffic between US-20/26 (Chinden) and McMillan Road. Detour signs will direct traffic to use CanAda Road. This closure is expected to end in early July, and again, the road will still be available for local traffic and emergency services.

For those that travel these routes regularly, you know that reduced lanes and moving closures run abundant during the spring-summer months. Be sure to pay attention to all detour signs and alerts near the work zones.