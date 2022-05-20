Caldwell mayor announces pick to lead Police Department

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Jerom Wagoner announced his pick for the next Police Chief for the department will be Jason Kuzik.

Kuzik is currently a Captain with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada.

The appointment comes as the current Police Chief Frank Wyant has announced he will retire at the end of the month.

"The Mayor has every confidence that Mr. Kuzik has the necessary experience and background to lead CPD into the future," said Bianca Stevenson, City of Caldwell spokesperson in a press release. "He knows firsthand how to navigate the challenges that come with a growing and vibrant community."

"Though there have been some recent challenges within CPD, I believe the department is strong, resilient, and very capable,” said Kuzik in a statement.

Mayor Wagoner will present Jason Kuzik as his recommendation for Caldwell Police Chief at a special City Council meeting at 5 p.m. May 25 in the Caldwell Police Department community room.