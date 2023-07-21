The latest on the Bundy trial

BOISE, Idaho — The civil case against Ammon Bundy appears to be wrapping up soon and it's in the hands of the jury.

Prosecutors say that in March of 2022, Bundy organized protests in front of St. Lukes Hospital to protest a baby being taken from his mother. The hospital says that Bundy's protests put patients and staff at risk, which forced them to shut down some vital services.

St. Lukes Hospital also paid for private security in case Bundy's protests became violent. In Friday's hearing, it was reported that the protests cost St. Lukes nearly $1.5 million.

The jury will decide how much money Bundy will be ordered to pay in restitution.

The judge for the case says that it's up to the jury on how long they want to deliberate, but recommends that they go until 6 p.m.