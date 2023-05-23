BSU President speaks on current state and future of university

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University held its "State of the University" lunch on Tuesday highlighting the future of BSU and its recent accomplishments.

BSU President Marlene Tromp spoke to Idaho business leaders from sponsors like Micron, Albertsons, Idaho Central Credit Union and others regarding the college's current work. One major highlight was the universities partnership with Micron and multiple Japanese universities in a program called "Upward".

The goal of the program is to grow the semiconductor workforce in both the U.S. and Japan. Tromp says the university is a leader in advancing technology and sees the collaborative effort as a step toward the future.

"As we move forward, we are advancing like crazy on the fronts of technology, engineering, science..." she said. "We are very, very proud to be partnering with them and with micron and Tokyo electronics unlimited to advance this effort."

Another point highlighted was the cost of tuition in Idaho. Though the state is seventh in the country for tuition cost, the Idaho State Board of Education recently approved a 5% increase in tuition costs for this coming school year.

RELATED: Idaho State Board of Education approves tuition increases in 4 local colleges and universities

This is the first time in four years that the university has approved an increase but students feel it will still be challenging during a time of inflation and financial uncertainty in the U.S.

"I could see myself living in Boise for a large chunk of my life, taking Boise jobs but it's hard when you know we continue to see college tuition prices go up," said Rhys Cooper, BSU student.

Tromp says the uptick is due to increased scholarship support and the need to keep up with inflation as the universities cost would have to cancel amenities if tuition wasn't raised.

"For me what the primary issue is about is making sure that we are raising the resources to support our students financially to help cover those costs," said Tromp. "We are providing additional scholarship money; the governor's program is providing additional support to students and after holding tuition flat for four years during record inflation our costs have just skyrocketed."

Overall, Tromp sees BSU's future as a bright one and there is an opportunity to continue to grow with Idaho.

"I think this university has matured and excelled in a way that people are only really beginning to grapple with because it happened so quickly. And so, I think it is going to be a real thrill for people to watch where Boise State goes next," she said.