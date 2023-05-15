Idaho State Board of Education approves tuition increases in 4 local colleges and universities

The Idaho State Board of Education approved the first tuition increase in all four 4-year institutions since 2019.

During a meeting Monday morning, Boise State University, the University of Idaho, and Idaho State University were granted their requested 5% increases, while Lewis and Clark State College received the requested 5.6% increase.

All tuition increases will take effect in the coming Fall semester.

Overall, all four academic institutions stay below the average tuition of schools associated with the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education (WICHE).

The reasons cited for the increase are credited to Changes in Employee Compensation (CEC), the rising inflation rate, and the overall economic climate. Specifically, the schools identified rising costs in janitorial services, technology and digital tools available for students, and increasing attention to student health and welfare.

“Idaho still has one of the least expensive average resident tuition rates in the entire nation,” State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said. “I commend our institutions for how they have managed their budgets without raising tuition these past few years. Our presidents brought conservative tuition and fee requests to us for consideration. With high inflationary and other increased costs, our Board believes the requests were reasonable and warranted.”

Yearly tuition and fees at the four-year institutions for the academic year 2023/24 are set as follows:



University of Idaho - $8,816 - $420 increase over last year

Boise State University - $8,782 - $418 increase over last year

Idaho State University - $8,356 - $398 increase over last year

Lewis-Clark State College - $7,388 - $392 increase over last year

In other actions, the Board approved merit pay increases for the institution presidents. Updated FY24 salaries are as follows: