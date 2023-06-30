BPD Chief addresses the police shooting that resulted in the death of Payton Wasson

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar has released a statement and will address the public at a 12:30pm news conference regarding the police shooting that caused the death of Payton Wasson on June 24.

Saturday’s shooting in downtown Boise was a tragedy for the Wasson family, it was a tragedy for those who were witnesses and for our community,” said Winegar. “If this incident involved a member of my family, I too would want more information about what happened. We are investigating what happened to ensure integrity and accountability. To that end, an internal investigation is underway.”

The officer has been identified as C. Feldner, an 8-1/2 year veteran of the department who is currently on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, during the investigation.

