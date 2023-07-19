JUMP hosts women's world cup watch party, supporting Idaho native Sofia Huerta

BOISE, Idaho — JUMP Boise has announced a Women's World Cup watch party in support of Idaho native, Sofia Huerta, who will compete alongside the US women's national soccer team on Friday.

Starting at 6 pm, JUMP Park will be filled with games food and fun for attendees of all ages, including soccer games for kids hosted by Centennial High School where Huerta played years ago.

Team USA will be playing against Vietnam on Friday at 6:45 pm local time, and fans at JUMP Park can watch Huerta on the giant outdoor JUMPotron screen.

Further details on the event are available on the JUMP Boise website.

Huerta is the first player from Idaho to play for the U.S. Women's National Team.