Boise travelers mostly unaffected by air traffic reductions in neighboring hubs

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — As people headed to the airport Friday morning, there was concern over their flights being delayed or cancelled as a result of the FAA announcement that it would limit flight capacity to 40 major airports in an effort to take pressure off TSA and air traffic control.

The impact on air traffic is due to the longest Government shutdown in U.S. history. Luckily, there didn't seem to be any major problems at the Boise airport.

Boise travelers mostly unaffected by air traffic reductions

“I was semi-concerned. I think it was all over the news and websites that things were going to be crazy,” said Jared Labounty, a traveler coming in from Minneapolis. “[They] might have kind of overblown it a little bit to be honest, but it worked out fine.”

Flights in and out of Portland and Salt Lake City were canceled, and outside of a few delays, everything else was on time. Unfortunately, this was the first phase of a plan that will likely see increased reductions to flights over the next week.

Labounty flew in with another passenger Darcy Hala, who is planning to fly to Tahiti at the end of this month and is a bit nervous the shutdown will linger until then. She is still glad her flight to Boise didn't have an issue.

“So hopefully it won't be a problem, but we made it through really quickly today, and I just thank TSA workers for doing a great job and showing up,” said Hala.