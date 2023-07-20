Boise River breaks records as triple-digit temperatures continue

BOISE, Idaho — This summer, the Boise River is looking to be even more popular than previous years. Extreme heat has driven Idaho natives and those visiting to beat the heat and enjoy the 6-mile float in record numbers.

Boise's heat and a delayed float season made the Boise River a popular location, and with more triple-digit temperatures on the horizon for the Treasure Valley, the trend doesn't show signs of stopping.

In just the first 18 days of the 2023 float season, the river input at Barber Park accommodated over 11,000 vehicles, nearly a 20% increase over 2022. Additionally, the Boise River shuttle bus has allowed another 16,000 people to enjoy the river, a 22% increase over last year.

Barber Park actually set two other milestones two, July 15th and 16th of this year being the two busiest days in the park's history in terms of vehicles, with July 16, 2023 marking the park's #1 busiest day.

For those looking to join the 30,000 to float the river so far this year, Float the Boise partners are reminding the public to practice river safety. Make sure to stay hydrated, never tie tubes together, and wear a life jacket if you can't swim. Also, make sure to leave no trace and keep the Boise River clean and beautiful.

If you plan on parking, remember that Barber Park charges $7 per vehicle and that parking at both Ann Morrison and Barber Park is offered on a first come first serve basis, so show up in the late morning or early afternoon to make sure you reserve your spot.