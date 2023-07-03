Boise River officials advise residents to follow safety guidelines while enjoying their summer

BOISE, Idaho — Float season on the Boise River officially began June 29, 2023.

With consistently warm temperatures in the valley, cooling off and enjoying the river is always a local favorite.

Steve Stuebner, a spokesperson for Boise River Flood Control, District 10, says with the recent wet and cold weather conditions we’ve had, even experienced floaters need to scout their route.

“We had a long period of high water this spring, so we rearranged a lot of things in the river and river channels down by Eagle, where the river splits. So you’re going to see a different river than maybe you saw last summer,” says Stuebner.

Wearing a life vest and having at least one other person with you could save your life if you plan on floating.

“As you’re floating down the river, anticipate those hazards,” says Stubner. “If in doubt, scout.”

Boise River Flood Control District #10

River officials are advising residents to float between Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, as it is the safest and most monitored area.

As the river divides after Garden City and into Eagle, people can experience more dangerous obstacles or strainers like tree trunks, branches and large rocks.

Also being advised against drinking and floating. Just as it is important to be sober when driving, being fully aware when navigating the river is essential in case something goes wrong.