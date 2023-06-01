Boise residents dealing with flooding after storm

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, isolated storms caused flooding in parts of Boise.

Residents living near Burke Ave. and and Woody Dr. experienced burst of rain come through the area causing standing water to fill yards and create streams in front of houses.

Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is working with Boise City Canal (BCC) to address the issue. ACHD and BCC share a pipe in the area related to drainage.

Doug Lock-Smith

"Out here in the yard, it was two or three inches deep at the least everywhere in my entire property," said Jeff McVey, Boise resident.

This is the second time in the spance of two months this neighborhood has dealt with flooding leading some residents to question how the issues is being dealt with.

"Seems like what has been done has been a bit reactive so far so hopefully they take on the greater issue at hand and fix whatever is truly going on," said Shaun Shannon, Boise resident. "There is some sort of larger issue at hand with the storm drain system, it seems like."

In a statement from ACHD they said that they have "responded to a few flooding calls after last night’s storm. When a heavy amount of rain falls quickly, as it did yesterday, the ground just can’t absorb the moisture fast enough and it can cause localized flooding in some areas. That said, the area of Woody Drive and Burke Avenue is an area we have been working to address since well before this week’s storm. The drainage involves a shared pipe between ACHD and Boise City Canal. Crews from both teams have cleaned this system to eliminate the root intrusions. We are also meeting today to discuss options for improving drainage in this area."