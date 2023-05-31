Neighbors blame flooding on poor drainage near Woody Dr. and Burke Ave. in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — As expected in Idaho, the weather has the potential to change on a dime.

This week the Treasure and Magic Valleys have seen thunderstorms, high temperatures, hail, tornadoes, and reports of flooding caused by downpours.

May 30 delivered bursts of rain around Boise, causing significant accumulation of water in some neighborhoods Tuesday evening.

Doug Lock-Smith, KIVI

Though some residents feel as though the flooding in their streets could have been prevented, saying their concerns about drainage issue near Woody Drive and Burke Avenue in Boise went unanswered before the storm Tuesday evening.

Our crews arrived and found some flooding in a yard and driveway, the Ada County Highway District pumping truck had just driven off. Neighbors told us at one point Burke Avenue was completely flooded over.

Idaho News 6 has a crew going back out to the neighborhood today to check on conditions. We have reached out to ACHD for comment and are awaiting response.

