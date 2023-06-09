News
Boise Power Outage Impacted Over 1,500 Residents Thursday, power quickly restored
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 22:37:47-04
BOISE - — 1,598 Boise residents were without power for nearly an hour Thursday as heavy wind and rain moved into the valley.
Idaho Power crews quickly resolved the issue. To report an outage call Idaho Power at 208-388-2323.
