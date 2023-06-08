Another round of thunderstorms is brewing for late Thursday

Showers & storms will redevelop Thursday afternoon for much of Idaho, especially the central mountains. Locally heavy rain could cause flash flooding in these areas. Gusty wind to 50 mph is still possible. Expect an afternoon temperature in the valley in the low to mid-80s before any rain cools it down. Mountain temperatures will mostly be in the 70s.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL CONTINUES TO BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL IDAHO, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BOISE MOUNTAINS, UPPER WEISER RIVER AND WEST CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

On Friday the chance of showers increases across the state with numerous showers and storms likely and a valley-high temperature of 79.

Saturday will be similar with scattered showers & storms. If you are camping this weekend in the higher terrain watch for thunderstorms producing heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding. I expect a temperature around 80 in the valley with 60s and 70s in the mountains. If you are boating watch for nearby storms produce wind out ahead of the storm's approach.

Sunday could be a bit drier but showers & storms are still likely in the mountains. Valley temps will climb to 85 while the mountains will see mainly 70s.

