Boise Police Arrest Suspect In Homicide Investigation

BOISE, ID — Boise Police have arrested 27-year-old Dallas Brower of Twin Falls after responding to a reported stabbing around 7:30 a.m. in the area of South Production Avenue north of Gowen Road on Thursday.

According to police, evidence indicates that Dallas Brower and two adult males were parked in the area and became involved in an altercation.

Police say Brower, who investigators believe was armed with a knife, and one of the male subjects exited the car while the third male attempted to drive away.

He later exited the vehicle and ran to locate help.

Officers say they located Brower walking down a nearby road.

Police then located the victim deceased with apparent stab wounds.

Following an investigation Brower was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony first degree murder charge.