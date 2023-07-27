Boise Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in area of Amity in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police has taken one person into custody after discovering a body near the airport, in the area of Amity Road near Market and Production.

Idaho News 6 was on the scene talking to officers of the Boise Police Department.

"So officers were dispatched this morning to a call of some people who needed help. We came out and found a suspicious death investigation. That led us to take one person into custody this morning. The investigation is ongoing, right now we do not believe there is a threat to the public," said Lieutenant Josiah Ransom.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. One person has been taken into custody.

"We do encourage anybody who has any information about what may have occurred here early this morning to please give us a call at the non-emergency number of 377-6790 to let us know what they saw, requests Ranson.