Boise outdoor pools open on Friday

BOISE, Idaho — The city of Boise's outdoor pools are opening for the season on Friday.

The Borah, Fairmont and Ivywild pools will all open at 1 p.m., as well as the Nataoritum and Hydrotube.

The city of Boise says hours and daily sessions vary by location so you should check the pool schedule before your visit.

2023 swim passes start around $26 and vary in price depending on age.

Swimming lessons and programs are available, but are filling up fast. You can sign up for those, here.

Visitors are asked to follow all pool rules and policies, including wearing Coast Guard approved life jackets. Swim goggles that go over the nose are not permitted.

Boise Parks and Recreation is still hiring for lifeguards and staff positions.