Boise mass-stabber Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. sentenced to life without parole for murder of 3-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., charged with killing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others in June of 2018, has been sentenced to life without parole.

Kinner will serve two life sentences with no possibility of parole, as well as 120 years in prison for all counts, Boise State Public Radio reports.

Police say Kinner attacked and stabbed nine people on June 30, 2018, including 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who was celebrating her birthday. The prosecutor's office said there is a stipulated plea agreement in connection with the events that night.

Kinner pleaded guilty to one murder charge, eight counts of Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Use of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Bifituu Kadir, mother of Ruya, threw a what appeared to be steel water bottle at Kinner while prosecutors described Kinner's "stabbing rampage," Boise State Public Radio reports. Court guards then ushered Kinner through a side door, while others restrained Kadir as she screamed Ruya's name and ushered her out of the courtroom. Kinner was asked if he was hit, and responded, "Thankfully, no," according to BSPR.

An Ada County judge found Kinner dangerously mentally ill and not able to assist in his own defense, but later declared him competent to stand trial.

During Thursday's trial, Defense Attorney David Smethers noted Kinner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2005 and 2006, as well as being treated for schizophrenia via medication.

Boise State Public Radio reports that Julia Yackel, a capital mitigation specialist who works on death penalty cases, said one of Kinner's sisters and one brother are also diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Yackel also said Kinner's father, who served 10 years in federal prison, is currently receiving social security disability coverage for a psychotic disorder, according to Boise State Public Radio. Kinner has been reportedly participating in various group or therapy sessions in addition to meeting one-on-one with a psychiatric adviser.

Boise State Public Radio reports that Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennett's office wanted life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge. The prosecution originally wanted the death penalty but dropped that push due to Kinner's plea agreement in April. Prosecutors wanted Kinner to serve decades more in prison with consecutive sentences for the aforementioned battery charges, according to Boise State Public Radio.

Defense attorneys did not mention what they wanted for Kinner's sentencing.

In March 2019, Kinner attempted to legally change his name to "Eternal Love," saying that was the name he wanted to be known by. A judge denied that request and the case was dismissed because the court said Kinner did not arrange to have the name change request posted in the paper, as required by Idaho law. Kinner is still able to file another request with the court if he wants to change his name.