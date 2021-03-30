Man accused of 2018 mass stabbing in Boise pleads guilty to murder, other charges

BOISE, Idaho — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., who is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others, pleaded guilty to one murder charge on Tuesday, according to the Ada County Prosecutors Office.

The office said Kinner also pleaded guilty to eight counts of Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Use of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Police say Kinner attacked and stabbed nine people on June 30, 2018, including 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who was celebrating her birthday. The prosecutor’s office says there a stipulated plea agreement in connection with the events that night.

An Ada County judge found Kinner dangerously mentally ill and not able to assist in his own defense, but later declared him competent to stand trial. Kinner has been participating in various group or therapy sessions in addition to meeting one-on-one with a psychiatric adviser.

In March 2019, Kinner attempted to legally change his name to “Eternal Love,” saying that is what he wants to be known by. A judge denied that request and the case was dismissed because the court said Kinner did not arrange to have the name change request posted in the paper, as required by law. If he wants to, Kinner is free to file another request with the court.

A sentencing date is set for June 10, 2021. The court is continuing the gag order issued April 22, 2019, and the State cannot make any further comment at this time.